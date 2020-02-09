Kell Brook talks up 'amazing' fight with Liam Smith after dominant win over Mark DeLuca

Kell Brook insists he will not shy away from a potential all-British clash with former sparring partner Liam Smith after making a winning return to the ring in Sheffield.

The former IBF welterweight champion dominated against little-known American Mark DeLuca on Saturday night, ending a thoroughly one-sided contest and collecting the vacant WBO intercontinental super-welterweight belt with a devastating straight left hand in round seven.

Smith – the former WBO light-middleweight champion who lost his title to Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in 2016 before failing to regain it against Jaime Munguia two years later – watched proceedings from ringside in the Steel City amid rumours of a future meeting with Brook.

‘Beefy’ has already talked up such a fight, and previously said he would have “too much heart” for his rival.

Asked about a possible date against Smith after brushing aside DeLuca, Brook told Sky Sports: “I don’t shy away from any fighter.

“I have a lot of respect for Liam, I sparred with him and we had very good spars.

“If anything is to go on with the spars then the fight will be amazing. I love the Smith family but when we go in there, it’s business.”

Brook is looking to return to world title contention after a disappointing stint in the aftermath of his successive defeats at the hands of Gennady Golovkin (2016) and Errol Spence Jr (2017) that included a hugely underwhelming display against Michael Zerafa in December.

Liam Smith thinks he would have “too much heart” for Kell Brook (Getty Images)

And ‘Special K’ is in no mood to take things slowly as he tries to finish his career with a flourish.

“I don’t want to go on holiday with the family, I want to get straight back in the gym on Monday,” Brook said. “I want to be fighting in 10-12 weeks, I’m ready to go.

“This is the last chapter in my career, [promoter] Eddie Hearn is going line up them big fights for me, world titles, 2020 is going to be the year I become a champion again.”