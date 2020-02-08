kell-brook-secures-emphatic-seventh-round-stoppage-of-mark-deluca-in-sheffield-return

Sport

›

Boxing

In Pictures | Brook vs DeLuca fight card | 08/02/2020

British welterweight Kell Brook ended a 14-month absence from the ring with a comprehensive victory over Mark DeLuca on Saturday night.

Roared on by a hometown crowd at the Sheffield Arena, ‘Special K’ dominated a one-sided bout and remained patient against a durable but limited opponent before sealing the inevitable stoppage with a shuddering left hand in round seven.

On the undercard, Yorkshire’s Terri Harper became the WBC and IBO women’s super-featherweight champion by dethroning Finnish veteran Eva Wahlstrom in just her 10th professional contest.

More to follow

Live Updates

“DING DING”

2020-02-08T22:55:04.176Z

BROOK WINS!No chance DeLuca is getting up from that shuddering left hand. He’s counted out in round seven!Emphatic from Brook.

2020-02-08T22:53:31.783Z

Round sevenDeLuca is sent through the ropes and gets back to his feet.But he’s then quickly left sprawled on the canvas by a HUGE left-hander from Brook!Is that the end?

2020-02-08T22:52:09.110Z

Round sixDeLuca – with that potential broken nose – soldiers on and makes it to the halfway point, but Brook remains in complete control of a one-sided bout.

2020-02-08T22:49:33.710Z

Round sixBrook has DeLuca up against the ropes at the start of round six as he rains down a series of powerful blows, but again the American manages to throw back and avoid the stoppage.Surely it’s just a matter of time!

2020-02-08T22:48:10.230Z

Round fiveYou have to credit DeLuca, whose durability is impressive.He’s still trying to land his own punches, but there is absolutely no doubt as to who is in firm control of this fight.Almost halfway through the bout…

2020-02-08T22:44:52.850Z

Round five Some of these punches from Brook have real venom and they are making their impact, though DeLuca is displaying his toughness.How long can he avoid the stoppage?

2020-02-08T22:43:51.400Z

Round fourDeLuca is valiantly still trying to unleash his own shots, but Brook is unconcerned by that as he puts together a few more tidy and speedy combinations.He goes for the jugular again at the end of round four and DeLuca is saved by the bell…

2020-02-08T22:39:53.270Z

Round three DeLuca down!This could be it for the American, whose nose is a mess and may be broken as he is sent sinking to his knees following a barrage of solid right hands and a mean left hook.He makes it to the end of the round… just. Brook sensing a quick finish.

2020-02-08T22:37:41.830Z

Round threeBetter from Brook as he finds his range with a couple of jolting, short uppercuts.There’s another right hand from Kell and DeLuca’s nose is pouring with blood…

2020-02-08T22:35:33.916Z

Round twoNot too much from Brook thus far and DeLuca lands a couple of left hands to the head and body – one was a bit low.DeLuca’s eye is showing a bit of damage, but not much at all to get excited about… yet.

ACTION

2020-02-08T22:31:51.920Z

Round oneA very cagey opening round with Brook – in those trademark red and gold shorts – mulling over his best method of attack.Liam Smith watches on from ringside, but it doesn’t look like Amir Khan has made the journey…

“DING DING”

2020-02-08T22:28:13.190Z

Brook vs DeLucaRound one is under way!This has got to be a big performance from Brook – anything else will be a major, major disappointment, particularly after that woefully laboured display against Michael Zerafa.

2020-02-08T22:24:06.336Z

Brook vs DeLucaThe familiar sound of “All of the Lights” by Kanye West and Rihanna means Brook is on his way to the ring.A rousing reception for the hometown hero, who will hope to get this done as quickly as possible.

2020-02-08T22:21:16.353Z

Brook vs DeLucaThe Dropkick Murphys provide the soundtrack for DeLuca’s rather understated entrance.The odds are firmly stacked against the American in Sheffield tonight.Can he spring an enormous shock?

2020-02-08T22:20:05.903Z

Brook vs DeLucaThe legendary Michael Buffer takes over announcing duties for the main event.Here comes DeLuca, who is making a big step up tonight.The Massachusetts southpaw is a former US marine who served in Afghanistan.No questions regarding his toughness, that’s for sure.

NEXT UP

2020-02-08T22:14:50.573Z

Brook vs DeLucaPAAlmost main event time in Sheffield.Kell Brook needs to make a statement against Mark DeLuca tonight…

RESULT

2020-02-08T22:05:25.750Z

Harper winsGetty ImagesTerri Harper, in only her 10th professional bout, ends the five-year title reign of Eva Wahlstrom to become the WBC and IBO super-featherweight champion by unanimous decision!What a performance and what a night for the 23-year-old.

“DING DING”

2020-02-08T22:00:23.506Z

Wahlstrom vs HarperThe final bell rings!A fabulous display from Harper, who will have her hand raised imminently…

ACTION

2020-02-08T21:58:22.866Z

Wahlstrom vs HarperHarper is surely comfortably ahead on the cards as the final round begins.Wahlstrom needs to go for broke to avoid losing her WBC title…

Can’t see the Brook vs DeLuca fight LIVE blog? Click here to view our desktop version.