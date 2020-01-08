kell-brook-on-returning-to-the-ring:-‘if-i-lose-to-mark-deluca,-absolutely-it-will-be-my-last-fight’

Kell Brook looked in fine shape on Wednesday ahead of his return from a 15-month absence from the ring. Brook will fight Mark DeLuca in Sheffield on Feb 8 with the stark opinion being that the former world No 1 and IBF welterweight champion will retire from the sport if he cannot beat his American opponent.

“If I lose to DeLuca, absolutely it will be my last fight and I will walk away and retire,” explained the 33-year-old at a workout at 12×3 Gym in London. “If I can’t beat DeLuca, how can I say I want to fight the elite of the sport, rematch Errol Spence or fight Terence Crawford? There’s no point and I don’t have the right to call for world titles. No – I have to win.”

Brook’s last fight in 2018 saw the Sheffield fighter outpoint Michael Zerafa in an underwhelming performance, after which he stayed away from the ring and the gym, having craved a fight with arch British rival Amir Khan for three years – a contest which never materialised.

Brook was expected to fight on the undercard of the Anthony Joshua-Andy Ruiz heavyweight world title fight at Madison Square Garden, New York, on June 1 last year, but then withdrew unexpectedly.