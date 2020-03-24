keith-urban-sings-kenny-rogers’-‘the-gambler’-in-new-livestream-concert

Keith Urban hosted a livestream concert from his basement studio this week, the second in his Urban Underground series. Performing a six-song set, the singer-guitarist mixed in a classic cover as a tribute to a recently departed icon: Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler.”

“I wanted to do a song for the late, great Kenny Rogers. I grew up playing a lot of his music and I know a lot of my friends did. It’s hard to narrow it down to one song,” Urban said, as his wife Nicole Kidman looked on. Ultimately, he chose Rogers’ signature story-song, written by Don Schlitz. “If you know it, please sing along,” Urban told viewers, “’cause I haven’t played it in 25 years.”

Along with “The Gambler,” Urban delivered his own “Never Comin’ Down,” “You Gonna Fly,” “Somewhere in My Car,” “Wasted Time,” and his latest single “God Whispered Your Name.” A video for that track, an introspective ballad with elements of the blues, is on its way, he promised.

Urban was set to host the 55th annual ACM Awards next month in Las Vegas. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the show has since been rescheduled for September 16th, with Urban still onboard as emcee.