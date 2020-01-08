keir-starmer-storms-ahead-in-race-to-become-next-labour-leader

Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer has already made the next round in the race to become Labour’s new leader, soaring into a clear lead ahead of his rivals in the first stage of the contest.

Mr Starmer has secured the backing of 23 Labour MPs – more than three times higher than the early favourite, shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey.

The six candidates to replace Jeremy Corbyn need nominations from 22 fellow MPs and MEPs – 10% of the party’s representatives – to proceed to the next round.

Ms Long-Bailey is backed by seven MPs, while backbencher Jess Phillips has six, according to the most up to date figures published by the party.

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy has two nominations, and shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry just one, while shadow treasury minister Clive Lewis has none so far.

Nominations are set to close on Monday, January 13.

A YouGov poll last week suggested Sir Keir is also the favourite among members, with 36% saying he is their favourite candidate, ahead of Ms Long-Bailey, on 23%.

When Mr Corbyn initially became leader in 2016, he only just scraped through the first round, before winning the members vote with ease.

At least one of the candidates this time will be knocked out next week, before a second round of nominations from constituency parties and ‘affiliate’ groups, like unions, opens on January 15.

To get through to the final ballot, candidates have a month from January 15 to gather the support of either 5% of all constituency parties, or three affiliates – two of which must be unions.

The deadline to make the final round is February 14, a week before the members vote opens and six weeks before the result is announced, on April 4.

The latest figures were revealed as candidates vying to be party’s deputy leader set out their stalls to MPs.

Those newly in the race for the deputy post, triggered by Tom Watson’s decision to quit, are shadow sports minister Rosena Allin-Khan and Labour’s only MP in Scotland, Ian Murray.

Shadow cabinet ministers Angela Rayner, Dawn Butler and Richard Burgon, along with shadow Europe minister Khalid Mahmood, are also battling for the job.

Any new members to the party must pay a £25 registration fee before 21 January to be allowed a vote in the postal ballot, after concerns that previous elections have seen new members sign up on mass for a minimal fee.