keir-starmer-becomes-first-labour-leadership-contender-to-make-it-onto-ballot

Sir Keir Starmer has become the first Labour leadership contender to guarantee himself a place on the final ballot after winning the support of a second major trade union.

The shadow Brexit secretary has received the backing of the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (Usdaw).

That means that Sir Keir now has the support required, that of three unions and affiliate groups representing 5% of the membership, to make it to the final stage of the leadership contest to replace Jeremy Corbyn.

The only other route on to the ballot is by receiving nominations from at least 5% of constituency Labour parties (CLPs).

Sir Keir has pledged to ‘stand shoulder to shoulder with the trade union movement as we take on the Tories and rebuild trust with working people’.

Along with Usdaw’s endorsement, he also has the support of Unison and the Socialist Environment and Resources Association (SERA).

Sir Keir said: ‘I’m honoured to have received Usdaw’s endorsement for the Labour leadership.

‘Our campaign is building unity across the labour movement, amongst trade unionists and members.

‘Usdaw represents over 400,000 workers and fights every day for its members and for a fairer society.

‘If I’m elected leader, Labour will stand shoulder to shoulder with the trade union movement as we take on the Tories and rebuild trust with working people.’

Usdaw also backed Angela Rayner for the deputy leadership role.

The union’s general secretary Paddy Lillis said: ‘The Labour Party must be led by someone who can persuade voters that they have what it takes to be a prime minister and we are a government in waiting.’

The deadline has now passed for people to join Labour to vote in the leadership contest, which will end with the announcement of the winner on April 4.

Shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey, shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry and backbenchers Lisa Nandy and Jess Phillips are still in the race to join Sir Keir on the ballot.

Stepping up her campaign for the leadership, Ms Phillips said the party must stop trying to appease ‘fear-mongering opportunists’ who sought to whip up opposition to immigration.

Ms Phillips said Labour needed to challenge the ‘pernicious myth’ that working class communities were hostile to immigration.

Writing in The Independent, she called for a series of reforms to a system she described as ‘one of the cruellest and maddest parts of government’.