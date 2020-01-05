keir-starmer-and-jess-phillips-make-pitches-for-labour-leadership

Two frontrunners in the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader have criticised proposals in the party’s general election manifesto

Jess Phillips and Sir Keir Starmer appeared on the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning where they set out their visions for the future of the party and the country.

Ms Phillips said she was strongly considering renationalising the utilities but could not commit to it, and also labelled the free broadband proposal as unbelievable.

Sir Keir said he believed the party’s disastrous election showing was because Labour voters felt the manifesto was overloaded.

Ms Phillips told The Andrew Marr Show she has not ruled out a return to the EU, revealed she was supporting renationalising the rail industry and said she wanted to bring an end to profit making in the prisons and probation service.

When quizzed on mail, water and energy, Ms Phillips, who represents Birmingham Yardley, said she believed nationalisation would be a possible way that the public could be better served than at present.

She explained: ‘While there are are still homeless people literally sleeping outside my office both in London and in Birmingham we have to make the choices that people can trust that we will deliver.’

Ms Phillips went on to say that free broadband was not justifiable while other public services were struggling.

She added: ‘While that is the case offering people free broadband was just not believable.’

Sir Keir, the early favourite for the top job, told Andrew Marr the party should not ‘retreat from the radical’.

He said he wanted to see increased investment for businesses and also said the private sector and the government should work closely together to set environmental targets and requirements.

He said: ‘I would like to see private schools as an irrelevant because the state sector was so good, and we’ve underfunded the state sector.’

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry and Wigan MP Lisa Nandy, who are also standing, told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday they believed the main factor in Labour’s failure was trust.

The contest is expected to get underway next week with the winner expected to be announced in March.