kehlani-released-a-racy-‘toxic-(quarantine-style)’-video-and-her-fans-are-losing-it

As the coronavirus spreads and people heed the warnings of public health officials and stay inside, many are finding creative ways to keep themselves entertained. Artists like Charli XCX and James Blake have provided livestreams to provide a musical outlet to fans. Kehlani, however, found a unique way to stay creative. Using her own camera, Kehlani created a “Quarantine Style” video to accompany her track “Toxic.”

Filmed, directed, and edited by the singer herself, the video depicts a pixelated Kehlani showcasing her moves alone in her room. The singer strips down and dances for the camera amid ample mood lighting. Kehlani sings along with the slow-burning track and she sways. “I get real accountable when I’m alone / I get real about it all when I’m alone / It’s so crazy missin’ you when I get on,” she sings.

Upon the video’s debut, Kehlani shared the clip and thanked “red wine” for allowing her to edit the entire video in an hour.

As soon as the video released, fans immediately took to Twitter to share their uninhibited reactions. One fan said he didn’t feel comfortable watching the video with his girlfriend, but the singer responded that they should instead “bond over the booty.”

kehlani’s quarantine routine be like clap ass ✅be hot ✅break the internet ✅make everyone h*rny ✅

— 𝐣𝐮 ❁ (@linzzari) March 25, 2020

so kehlani really had the audacity to drop the HOTTEST music video at 3: 30 am expecting us to drop everything and watch it? well that’s exactly wtf I’m gonna do. THE POWER!

— laayba (@laaybashaikh) March 25, 2020

Watch Kehlani’s “Toxic” video above.

Read more of Uproxx’s coverage on the coronavirus here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.