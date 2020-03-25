kehlani-just-dropped-the-sexiest-video-of-the-year

Kehlani surprised fans today with new visuals for her single “Toxic.” The sensual video shows us how quarantine is done right – and it’s sending Twitter into overdrive.

Filmed in her bedroom, Kehlani poses, smokes, dances, and sings along to the breakup anthem. The video, dubbed “Quarantine Style” shows us just what the songstress is getting up to during her self-isolation. “Directed edited by me in my room,” Kehlani wrote of the video. “Thank u red wine.” Watch her antics below.

Kehlani teased the video late last night, saying “I drank some wine and locked myself in my room,” and asked her followers to stay up for the drop. At first, fans were confused and wondered what the R&B singer had up her sleeve. Since the video dropped, Twitter is having a field day over the steamy visuals, scroll down for all the hilarious, thirsty reactions.

i drank some wine and locked myself in my room.

stay awake for me real quick

— Kehlani (@Kehlani) March 25, 2020

Wait and you shall receive

Kehlani did that! 😍

A masterpiece this video pic.twitter.com/GsCO0ODwrw

— 𝒜 . (@kianatsunami) March 25, 2020

🥺😍 pic.twitter.com/YjQXYhreoj

— . (@lanifeli_) March 25, 2020

DRUNK LANI MAKING VIDEOS > pic.twitter.com/g1s8mZTiS8

— 𝒜 . (@kianatsunami) March 25, 2020

Quarantine just got a whole new meaning

We need an album

Nobody and I mean NOBODY is touching Kehlani pen game.

— Tots. (@ZorieMorgan_) March 21, 2020

Kehlani has been on her SHIT.you know whassup.valentine’s day (shameful).toxic.i can’t wait for a fucking album 😭

— spicebae. (@spicebae_) March 21, 2020

