keerthy-suresh-slams-wedding-rumours;-says-marriage-isn’t-on-cards!

|

Published: Sunday, April 5, 2020, 22: 44 [IST]

Keerthy Suresh, the National award-winning actress happens to be on a higher with some highly promising projects in her kitty, like the upcoming Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe. Recently, it had been rumoured that the talented actress gets married to a businessman, whom she met through her parents. However, Keerthy Suresh has slammed the marriage rumours. In the recent interview directed at Times Of India, Keerthy confirmed that the rumours are absolutely baseless and marriage isn’t on cards on her behalf soon. ‘This news has come as a surprise if you ask me aswell. I have no idea how this even began to circulate. I want to make it clear that I really do have no such plans at this time. I’m not engaged and getting married anytime soon.’, said the Annaatthe actress. Keerthy Suresh, who’s upset concerning the baseless rumours about her personal life, stated ‘I believe you can find more significant conditions that the united states is coping with at this time and the focus ought to be on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic instead of on such unfounded rumours.’ The National award winner also urged her fans and followers to respect the guidelines and regulations of the all India lockdown. ‘All I wish to tell people would be to remain safe, maintain social distancing and work at keeping your family members safe’, concluded Keerthy suresh.