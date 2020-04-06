keerthy-suresh-slams-wedding-rumours;-says-marriage-is-not-on-cards!

|

Updated: Sunday, April 5, 2020, 22: 51 [IST]

Keerthy Suresh, the National award-winning actress is currently on a high with some highly promising projects in her kitty, including the upcoming Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe. Recently, it was rumoured that the talented actress is getting married to a young businessman, whom she met through her parents. However, Keerthy Suresh has now slammed the wedding rumours. In the recent interview given to Times Of India, Keerthy confirmed that the rumours are absolutely baseless and marriage is not on cards for her in the near future. ‘This news has come as a surprise to me as well. I don’t know how this even started to circulate. Let me make it very clear that I do not have any such plans right now. I’m not getting married any time soon.’, said the Annaatthe actress. Keerthy Suresh, who is upset about the baseless rumours about her personal life, stated ‘I think there are more significant issues that the country is dealing with right now and the focus should be on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic rather than on such unfounded rumours.’ The National award winner also urged her fans and followers to respect the rules and regulations of the all India lockdown. ‘All I want to tell people is to stay safe, maintain social distancing and work towards keeping your loved ones safe’, concluded Keerthy Suresh. The talented actress was busy with the shooting of her upcoming project Annaatthe, which features Rajinikanth in the lead role before the all India lockdown began. As per the latest reports, Keerthy Suresh will rejoin the sets of the Siva directorial for the next schedule shoot, once the lockdown comes to an end. Reportedly, Keerthy is appearing as the younger sister of the character played by Rajinikanth in the movie, which revolves around the brother-sister relationship. Nayanthara appears as the female lead opposite the superstar in Annaatthe, which also features senior actresses Meena and Khushboo in the pivotal roles.