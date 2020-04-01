Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Shruti Hassan, Tamannah Bhatia, Rashi Khanna: Who Carries Mysore Silk Saree Better?

Yes, fashion has hit a new high and every day we see the world innovating a great deal with respect to fashion. But if there’s one type of outfit that gets the best out of Indian women always and make them look the most charming and elegant, it is the saree. The saree comes in various designs and forms. Some prefer Kanjivaram silk, some Mysore silk, some like Taant, Bomkai and many more.

The Kanjeevaram and silk types are particularly famous down South and that’s why we see several gorgeous heroines of the South donning them and looking their prettiest best. Today henceforth, we want to ask our viewers as to which actress between these gorgeous South names like Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Shruti Hassan, Tamannah Bhatia, Rashi Khanna carry the Mysore silk form of saree the best.

Check out the photos below to make your call –