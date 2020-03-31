Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Shriya Saran, Tamannah Bhatia, Jyothika: Who Carries Kanjivaram Silk Saree Better?

When it comes to real ‘beauties’ in the Indian Film Industry, there are absolutely no second thoughts about the fact that most of them hail from the southern part of the country. The saree is an important fashion statement down South and we see the depiction well enough in South Indian movies where a lot of focus and attention goes into what kind of a saree the lead heroine is wearing. Some of these actresses who stun the saree every time they wear it are Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Shriya Saran, Tamannah Bhatia, Jyothika.

As we all realize that the Kanjivaram variant of saree is really popular down south and the best variation of Kanjivaram saree is found in South India. Henceforth, today, we want to ask our readers as to who looks better in a Kanjivaram saree between Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Shriya Saran, Tamannah Bhatia, and Jyothika? Check out the photos yourself to take a call –