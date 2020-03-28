“keeping-up-with-the-kardashians”-season-18-has-arrived!-it-seems-extra-dramatic-and-crazier-than-before

The Kardashians are back with a new season of their show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The first episode aired on E! on 26th of March 2020 in the United States. It will be airing weekly on Thursdays. In the UK the first episode will be released on 29th of March 2020 on E!.

Is Kourtney in season 18?

The Kardashians film their entire season a couple of months before airing it. And as per the updates before, Kourtney Kardashian will only be appearing in a few scenes this season. This might be her last season as she wants to totally focus on her family life. Kourtney has been on the show since the first season aired in 2009. She released her statement on television while with her sisters Khloe and Kim.

She said to Entertainment Today that she wants to step back and direct her energy towards her family and spend her time as a mother. At that time she said she is not straight up leaving the show. She will be seen in the eighteenth season which was then being filmed during her statement.

Kardashian family drama

The family drama between the Kardashians has always been hot. Season eighteen’s trailer shows that Khloe and Kourtney were in an argument with each other in the kitchen. Kim and Kourtney also throw hands with each other after getting into an argument. The younger sister Kendall Jenner also makes an appearance in the trailer. Kylie was supposedly missing from the trailer.

The sisters’ daily life and constant drama have been shown on the reality series. They have been living among cameras for a decade. In the previous season, Kourtney had stated that she wanted to keep some things to herself and not portray on the show. On which Kim warned her that she will fire her from the show.