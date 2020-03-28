keeping-up-with-kardashians-has-returned-with-season-18-amid-covid-19-lockdown

Keeping Up With Kardashians Season 18 is now live, the season 18 was aired on 26 March 2020. The show was started in 2007. And it has made it despite having 2.8 ratings on IMDb. Well, critics don’t go with the show but fans love to see the life of their celebs on the screen.

Season 18 Episode 1 made it on E! on March 26, and the public gets something to watch in these days of Quarantine. Well, let me tell you what this show is about, in this show we get to see drama, surprises and fights and laughs between sisters and revelations. So we have got something from this high drama show.

Well, Kim was all busy in promoting her show on twitter from counting down the hours to answering the questions and sharing her thoughts on twitter about the first episodes.

We find the viewers discussing mainly the three events of the first episode, that was change look of Khloe Kardashian, the meal with Tristan Thompson, Khole and Kim, and the last and spicy moment of the show, Fight between Kourtney and Kim, a literal physical brawl between two sisters.

What Were The Major Events of the Show?

The episode opens up with the first surprise look of Khloe Kardashian telling a story and making it up as her mother Kris Jenner. The second thing on which fan was curious about was the meal, Tristan is Khloe’s ex and father of her daughter, while Kim invited him for a family meal it was really exciting to watch awkward moment.

The third and most talked event was fighting between two sisters, well I not gonna explain much about it as it would be really nice if you would see that brawl and some really heavy punches