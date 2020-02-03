'Keep terrorists in jail until the threat has dissipated or accept more attacks are inevitable'

The attempted murders by the freed terrorist prisoner Sudesh Amman have inevitably raised fresh questions about sentencing, coming so soon after the Fishmongers’ Hall killings by the similarly released Islamist extremist Usman Khan.

In both cases police and MI5 had already identified the danger the men posed and secured their conviction, only to be effectively let down by the failure of the justice system to ensure they were de-radicalised or kept behind bars.

The Prime Minister — who was setting out further proposed legislative changes today — has already responded to the Fishmongers’ Hall attack with a promise to end the automatic early release of terrorist prisoners.

At the time some critics claimed Mr Johnson was playing politics by making such a pledge during the general election campaign. There were further claims today by a former senior prosecutor that longer sentencing will simply delay attacks, rather than prevent them.

But despite such criticisms, the facts in Amman’s case should place the focus on sentencing even more acutely.

One reason is that Amman was only jailed for 40 months in the first place — despite being convicted in December 2018 of terrorist crimes, in which the evidence had shown both his desire to carry out an attack and his fascination with knives.

Precisely why he received such a short term will be scrutinised over the coming days.

But maximum sentences for the sort of “propaganda” crimes for which he was jailed were increased from seven to 15 years under counter-terrorism legislation last year, in recognition that previous penalties were too lenient.

That particular stable door therefore appears to have been bolted too late to have any impact on Amman’s case and the same applies to the early-release provisions which meant he was freed a week ago after serving only half of his short sentence.

At the same time, questions about the effectiveness of prison de-radicalisation programmes appear less relevant in Amman’s case than with Khan, who served eight years of the 16-year term he was given.

Put simply, the year since Amman’s conviction was probably too little time to de-radicalise him — even if he had been willing to engage — which meant that a man still known to be dangerous was let out nonetheless.

In those circumstances, it’s unsurprising that he was being monitored by armed police and it’s hard to see what more the Met or MI5 could have done to prevent the attack when such a crude, easily available weapon was used.

The choice ahead appears straightforward. Either convicted terrorists need to stay in prison until the threat they pose has dissipated or society must accept that further attacks will occur.

