‘kebab-king’-colin-farrell-gets-free-kebabs-for-life-after-earning-irish-food-chain’s-first-ever-black-card

Colin Farrell has been promoting Irish food chain Abrakebabra so much that he received the chain’s first ever black card.

Now that’s commitment.

The ‘kebab king’ is the biggest fan of the chain and now his loyalty’s been rewarded in the best way – with unlimited kebabs at no cost.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Colin questioned: ‘How could you forget such a name? It’s Abrakebabra. May you never forget that name.

‘First, they gave me a gold card because I did an interview for this kebab shop in Aer Lingus magazine, which is our national airline,’ he recalled.

‘And because the good people at Abrakebabra read my interview in the Aer Lingus magazine, they gave me a gold card.’

However, it was going international that got the Fantastic Beast And Where To Find Them star an upgrade.

‘But then, of course, I came on lovely Ellen’s show and your lovely show and basically took the fking thing international,’ he excitedly continued.

‘So I got a call from them saying that they had printed up a black card. Nobody has a black card! The Pope doesn’t have a black card.’

He wasn’t done there.

Instead of promoting his role as The Penguin in The Batman, Colin continued on his journey of spreading the knowledge of Abrakebabra.

‘The black card, I can feed the two of us,’ he told Jimmy. ‘Whoever I want.’

He added: ‘We can do an Andy Kauffman and have two tour buses but then we’d have to go to LAX, and then we’d have to get on aeroplanes and then we’d have to fly to Dublin, which will be great for all of us and we’d have a laugh but I’d be out of pocket.’

We’re guessing that’s a no to the kebab holiday, then?

The best thing about the card is that the back of it read: ‘Absolutely no restrictions apply to Colin Farrell.’

This could get messy really quickly.





