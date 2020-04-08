keanu-reeves-is-likely-to-become-a-part-of-doctor-strange-multiverse-of-madness

There’s been plenty of speculation since this past year concerning the appearance of Keanu Reeves in the sequel to the physician Strange movie by Marvel. Fans of the John Wick star are highly anticipating his cameo as Johnny Blaze aka Ghost Rider in the sequel. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, starring Benedict Cummberbatch is currently scheduled release a on November 5, 2021.

Why was Keanu Reeves chosen?

Earlier, it had been reported that Keanu Reeves might appear because the villain Nightmare in the physician Strange sequel. Immediately after came the news headlines that he has been considered for a cameo as Ghost Rider in exactly the same movie. Actually, Kevin Feige the director of the franchise wants Keanu to star in the film.

Credit: Getty Images

Keanu Reeves was last spotted in John Wick 3: Parabellum and Toy Story 4. He could be also reported to be focusing on the fourth installment of the Matrix trilogy. Marvel and DC have been around in a binding war to cast Keanu Reeves within their respective film franchises. DC wanted Reeves to reprise his role in the sequel to Constantine film and finally get him to are likely involved in Justice League Dark.

Sources in media say that Reeves has been reported to be discussing some roles with the Marvel director. Marvel really wants to provide a standalone film for Ghost Rider, however they desire to introduce the type in another film first.

Who’s the Ghost Rider? Where was he seen?

The type of Ghost Rider was last observed in the Marvel Television show Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. played by Gabriel Luna. You can find two films on Ghost Rider aswell, where Nicholas Cage played the titular role. Marvel acquired the rights to the type back 2013. It’ll definitely be interesting to start to see the Marvel presentation of Johnny Blaze aka the Ghost Rider, way more if Keanu Reeves is confirmed to play the role.