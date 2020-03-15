Keanu Reeves is Corona Proof as Shooting Still Continues For Matrix 4 and nothing Is Postponed for the Fans!

As coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies have been delayed or has suspended their production. The number of impacted movies is growing with each passing day. Not exclusively are films that have been set to hit theatres rapidly being not on schedule, however various creations have additionally needed to squeeze delay for a long time to come. In any case, Warner Bros has recently reported that it will be moving in advance with shooting a portion of its forthcoming movies.

With production shutting down for numerous projects due to COVID-19 outbreak, Matrix 4 remain unaffected amid the coronavirus consequences.

Under the code name “Project Ice Cream”, the film began its production in San Francisco on February 4, 2020. Filming for Matrix 4 is also set to take place at Babelsberg Studio in Germany, and in Chicago. Filming in San Francisco caused irritation amongst citizens and city workers after the damage was inflicted to buildings and street lights.

The movie is scheduled to be released on May 21, 2021.

Concerning up and coming Warner Bros films like The Suicide Squad, The Little Things and Reminisce have just completed essential pictures and are amidst postproduction. That is also those three motion pictures couldn’t at present find themselves being upset by utilizing how the coronavirus is stirring up the film business, anyway as a base they have just persuaded film arranged to be cut and altered.

The one film at the studio currently affected by the outbreak is the upcoming Baz Luhrmann (The Great Gatsby) biopic centred on Elvis Presley’s relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker who is set to be played by Tom Hanks. In a shocking turn of events, Hanks revealed he and his wife Rita Wilson both tested positive for COVID-19 while shooting in Queensland, Australia. They have taken to social media in the days since the announcement to assure followers that they are in good spirits and are receiving the required treatment.