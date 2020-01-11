keane-barry-and-leighton-bennett-react-to-‘harsh’-bdo-world-youth-championship-result

Keane Barry is the new BDO world youth champion after a superb 3-0 win over Leighton Bennett in Saturday’s final, which he admits was ‘harsh’.

The 17-year-old averaged 90.54 in what was a much closer game than the scoreline suggests against the wildly talented 14-year-old.

The Irishman acknowledged how close the contest was, but is now looking forward to bigger and better things on the full-time PDC Tour.

‘It’s amazing to win this, especially beating such an amazing player in the final, in front of an amazing crowd, I’m over the moon,’ a jubilant Barry told Tungsten Tales.

‘To even get the chance to go up and play against Leighton, he’s got the next few years ahead of him, I think he’s going to win this for the next three years, he’s such a great talent.

‘For us both to go up there and show everyone what we can do is amazing, I’m really happy.

‘In fairness to Leighton, it wasn’t a 3-0 game, I just took my chances at the right time, 3-0 was pretty harsh.

‘The youth games is going through the roof, there’s players that come through now that in a few years’ time you don’t know where they’re going to be. It’s great to see.

‘I’m just enjoying my darts to be honest and it’s working for me. I’ve put in a lot of hard effort and grind over the last three or four years.



I got some knock downs but it’s finally starting to go my way and I’m over the moon.

‘I’m going to Q School next week and we’ll see how it goes, but if I don’t get my Tour Card it’s onto the Challenge Tour and Development Tour, it’s an exciting year ahead.’

Bennett, who also competed in the senior World Championship, losing out in the first round to Scott Mitchell, was magnanimous as ever.

Boom Boom tweeted: ‘Well done to @KBarry180 for winning the world youth title great game will hopefully have many more finals together oh well I’ve got 4more years to try get another star on my shirt but no fully deserve it and all the best mate at q-school.’

Bennett averaged 84.24 and was not at his brilliant best, but will still reflect on a tremendous 2019, despite leaving The O2 with two losses from two games.

He will not be off to Q School given that he only turned 14 in December, but will continue to be a threat on the BDO circuit over 2020.

