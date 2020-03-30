kdps-focusing-on-education-to-enforce-stay-at-home-order

State allows restaurants to sell retail items

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Restaurants are now able to sell meat, produce, toilet paper and other products, just like grocery stores.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is teaming up with the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association to train restaurants on proper labeling, so they can begin selling food and pantry items.

How Michigan’s prison system is handling coronavirus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Corrections is making its own personal protection equipment and is prepared to move inmates to currently vacant facilities as inmates and employees test positive for coronavirus.

As of Monday, 14 MDOC employees and about 80 prisoners tested positive for COVID-19.

MI lottery goes on despite stay-at-home mandate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The lottery in Michigan is

big business, bringing in $3.58 billion in revenue for the state.

When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued her order closing

non-essential business, the lottery claim centers closed their doors.

