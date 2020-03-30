KDPS focusing on education to enforce stay-at-home order

Posted by — March 30, 2020 in News Leave a reply
kdps-focusing-on-education-to-enforce-stay-at-home-order

State allows restaurants to sell retail items

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Restaurants are now able to sell meat, produce, toilet paper and other products, just like grocery stores.
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is teaming up with the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association to train restaurants on proper labeling, so they can begin selling food and pantry items.

Read the Full Article

How Michigan’s prison system is handling coronavirus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Corrections is making its own personal protection equipment and is prepared to move inmates to currently vacant facilities as inmates and employees test positive for coronavirus.
As of Monday, 14 MDOC employees and about 80 prisoners tested positive for COVID-19. 

Read the Full Article

Video

MI lottery goes on despite stay-at-home mandate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The lottery in Michigan is
big business, bringing in $3.58 billion in revenue for the state.
When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued her order closing
non-essential business, the lottery claim centers closed their doors.

Read the Full Article

You May Also Like

coronavirus-on-210-death-certificates-in-england-and-wales,-ons-figures-shows

🔥Coronavirus on 210 death certificates in England and Wales, ONS figures shows🔥

women-can-now-take-abortion-pills-at-home-for-the-next-two-years

🔥Women can now take abortion pills at home for the next two years🔥

virtual-and-online-things-to-do-from-home-today:-march-31

🔥Virtual and online things to do from home today: March 31🔥

tashaun-aird:-family-tells-of-torment-over-park-stabbing-of-15-year-old-boy-as-killers-jailed

🔥Tashaun Aird: Family tells of torment over park stabbing of 15-year-old boy as killers jailed🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *