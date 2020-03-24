KDPS: Car found in Kalamazoo River

Posted by — March 24, 2020 in News Leave a reply
kdps:-car-found-in-kalamazoo-river

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 / 11: 18 AM EDT
/ Updated: Mar 24, 2020 / 11: 19 AM EDT

Kalamazoo police block off Mayors’ Riverfront Park after a car was found in the Kalamazoo River. (March 24, 2020)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) —
Authorities in Kalamazoo are investigating after a car was found in the
Kalamazoo River Tuesday.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Karianne Thomas said a car was found in the river at Mayors’ Riverfront Park in the city’s Edison neighborhood. No additional information was released Tuesday morning.

It’s unknown if anyone was inside the car.

The entrance to the park is closed as authorities investigate. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Kalamazoo police block off Mayors’ Riverfront Park after a car was found in the Kalamazoo River. (March 24, 2020)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

News 8 has a crew at the scene, working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

You May Also Like

football-manager-2020-extend-free-play-offer-during-coronavirus-lockdown

🔥Football Manager 2020 extend free play offer during coronavirus lockdown🔥

rivertown,-woodland-malls-closed-amid-stay-at-home-order

Rivertown, Woodland malls closed amid stay-at-home order

lincoln-center-theater-postpones-broadway’s-‘flying-over-sunset’-until-fall

Lincoln Center Theater Postpones Broadway’s ‘Flying Over Sunset’ Until Fall

chicago-police-union-president-‘not-happy’-with-covid-19-protection-for-officers

Chicago police union president ‘not happy’ with COVID-19 protection for officers

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *