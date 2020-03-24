kdps:-car-found-in-kalamazoo-river

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 / 11: 18 AM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 24, 2020 / 11: 19 AM EDT

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) —

Authorities in Kalamazoo are investigating after a car was found in the

Kalamazoo River Tuesday.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Karianne Thomas said a car was found in the river at Mayors’ Riverfront Park in the city’s Edison neighborhood. No additional information was released Tuesday morning.

It’s unknown if anyone was inside the car.

The entrance to the park is closed as authorities investigate. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Kalamazoo police block off Mayors’ Riverfront Park after a car was found in the Kalamazoo River. (March 24, 2020)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

