Katy Perry's pre and mid quarantine looks are equally beautiful

Katy Perry doesn’t need any introduction for sure. She is one celebrated singer, songwriter and television judge. She has won numerous awards for her work. Well, the current quarantine life has affected every single person and Katy is no exception as she ditched make-up and enjoyed her Sunday relaxing in a robe. She shared a selfie on Instagram and has completely forgone her perfectly preened look she typically sports by going make-up free and leaving her hair messy. The Firework singer who is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom surely seems to have enjoyed her Sunday relaxing.

As the self-isolation continues, old pictures are the only escape we have. Katy posted a contrasting throwback picture where she is all dressed in a floral summer dress at the Aulani Resort, Oahu, Hawaii. She was there to film for the American Idol earlier in January and February. Well, we must agree that the singer looks absolutely stunning in a robe without make-up and messy hair as much as she does in a perfectly dressed up look.

For more such updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.