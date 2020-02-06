Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's wedding details, including the venue, date and guests

The hottest luxury and A List news

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are reportedly having a spring wedding this year, after getting engaged last Valentine’s Day. Perry, who previously said the couple is taking things “one step at a time”, have remained quiet on details about their upcoming nuptials but it has been claimed the pair are having both a destination and local wedding.

A source told People that the pair are using a “planner to finalise all the wedding details”. They said, “Katy seems in charge, but Orlando is involved with the planning, too. They don’t seem stressed about it though. It will be a fun celebration with family and friends.”

Another source also claimed to People that they wanted a “smaller and intimate wedding”.

Bloom proposed to Perry on February 14 last year, with the pair announcing their engagement on Instagram.

They unveiled Perry’s engagement ring as well, which featured a centre ruby of about 2-2.5 carats surrounded by a floral halo of white diamonds. According to Andrew Brown of WP Diamonds, he told E! News that he believed it would “retail in the range of $5 million.”

Here’s what we know about Bloom and Perry’s wedding so far, from their date to guests.

When are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom getting married?

Perry and Bloom were initially believed to be tying the knot last December, however Us Weekly claimed that the pair had chosen to delay their nuptials in order to secure their dream location.

A source told the website, “They changed the timing due to the location they want. They’re beyond in love.”

Since then, another outlet has reported that the pair are believed to be marrying one another this spring. A source told Us Weekly, “Katy and Orlando’s wedding is in April.”

Where is their wedding venue?

It has been rumoured that Bloom and Perry may tie the knot at Disney World in Orlando, with a source saying via The Sun that “money is no object when it comes to bringing the bride’s fantasies to life.” They said, “[Perry] wants to exchange vows at Cinderella’s Castle at Disney World in Florida.”

Another source told Us Weekly that Perry and Bloom are planning not one, but two ceremonies. They said that the pair are “going to have one local wedding party, and the other will be a destination wedding party.”

Perry and Bloom currently live in Beverly Hills.

Who are their wedding guests?

It isn’t currently known who will be attending Bloom and Perry’s wedding. It wouldn’t be a stretch to imagine that Bloom may invite his former cast members from Lord of the Rings (and their matching tattoos) to attend their wedding. Now that Perry and Taylor Swift have made up and put their feud to rest, the Lover singer could also make an appearance.

One person who probably won’t get an invite? Singer Justin Bieber, as Bloom allegedly “hurdled a sofa” to throw a punch at Bieber after the singer is said to have made a comment about Bloom’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Leonardo DiCaprio is also said to have cheered when it happened.