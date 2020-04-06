katrina-kaif-wants-this-thing-from-alia-bhatt-as-she’s-in-self-quarantine-through-the-lockdown!

|

Published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 19: 04 [IST]

One might assume that things can’t ever progress between Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, who was previously best friends, however the duo may prove everyone wrong! It’s recognized to all that things got just a little awkward between Alia and Katrina, once the Raazi actress started dating the latter’s ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. Actually, many netizens dissed Alia for breaking the ‘girl pact’ i.e., ‘to never date one’s best friend’s ex’. However, it appears Katrina and Alia have let bygones be bygones and so are making sure to keep up a cordial term with one another. So, recently, when Katrina shared an image of herself with her sister, Isabelle Kaif, Alia commented, “Pretty.” To which, Katrina replied, “I’d like a few of the cake you made.” For the unversed, a couple of days ago, Alia had shared the picture of a paleo banana bread and wrote, “Stayed home & .. baked just a little with the sister @shaheenb made the true chocolate cake & I made the grain free paleo banana bread #learntsomethingnew.” Earlier, Katrina had discussed maintaining a warm equation with Alia, Deepika and ranbir Padukone and let bygones be bygones. She was quoted as saying, “I really do go through my very own share of pain and angst. But I see no true point in holding a grudge. Whoever it really is, I don’t start to see the point of securing to anything unpleasant from days gone by. I’d let bygones be bygones rather.” Katrina Kaif Joins Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana; Donates To PM CARES “I don’t believe anyone exists to hurt me. Folks are attempting to do the very best for you personally. But, sometimes, in attempting to do the very best for you, you obtain hurt. Bad too. However, I’d have a pal than an enemy rather.” Talking about Katrina’s work, she was last observed in Bharat and can next be observed in Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.