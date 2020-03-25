Katrina Kaif Vs Anushka Sharma: Who looked sexiest in different shades of bikini better?

When it comes to boldness and showing your bold avatar with full confidence, some of our Tinsel town actresses are right there at the top. Two such actresses are Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Did you ever think of a shocking yet pleasant similarity between them? Both of them donned a bikini in their movie pretty early in their careers.

While Katrina went the bold way in her very first Hindi movie itself in ‘Boom’, Anushka sported a bikini coming out from the water in Ladies Vs Ricky Behl alongside Ranveer Singh.

Even later both have donned the bikini on several occasions and have looked fabulous. Today, we at IWMBuzz want to ask you as to who you think sports a bikini better?

Check out the photos yourself to decide –