katrina-kaif-joins-akshay-kumar,-ayushmann-khurrana;-donates-to-pm-cares

Published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 22: 20 [IST]

Katrina Kaif may be the latest Bollywood celebrity to produce a donation to the Prime Minister’s relief fund setup to fight the spread of coronavirus. Katrina shared the news headlines on an Instagram story, and announced that she’ll be donating to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) as well as the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Without disclosing the donation amount, Katrina wrote on her behalf Instagram story, “I pledge to contribute to the PM CARES Fund and the principle Minister’s Relief Fund Maharashtra. Heartbreaking to start to see the hardship and suffering this pandemic has unleashed on the planet,” (sic). From spreading hygiene awareness and urging visitors to practice social distancing, to donating large sums to relief funds designed to fight Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), celebrities have already been doing an unbelievable job in utilizing their reach and their position. Akshay Kumar touched hearts when he made an impressive Rs. 25 crore donation to the PM’s relief fund. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Diljit Dosanjh, Randeep Hooda, Shilpa Shetty, Bhushan Kumar are amongst others who’ve donated to the fund. Others like Anubhav Sinha, Rajkumar Hirani, Taapsee Pannu have pledged to aid daily wage workers by distributing food grains in their mind. Salman Khan has had up the duty of financially supporting 25,000 daily wage workers in the film industry, through his charity Being Human. ALSO READ: Twinkle Khanna Reveals What Akshay Kumar Said About Donating Rs 25 Crore To Coronavirus Relief ALSO READ: Rajkumar Hirani, Ayushmann Khurrana Support Daily Wage Workers Amidst Coronavirus Crisis