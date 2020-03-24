katrina-kaif-denies-saying-yes-to-vikas-bahl’s-movie-starring-amitabh-bachchan

|

Published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 1: 02 [IST]

It was reported that Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan will be coming together to star in Vikas Bahl’s slice-of-life comedy film. Many criticized Kat for agreeing to do a movie with Vikas. Who has been accused in the MeToo Movement. However, the actress has denied these reports. On March 23, Mumbai Mirror reported that Katrina has said yes to the movie which has tentatively been titled Deadly, when Vikas offered it to her. The report stated that she is curious to experiment with new roles, and she would be playing the role of a woman on her journey of self-discovery, with Big B playing her father. Netizens began to slam Katrina for agreeing to work with Vikas, who was accused of inappropriate behaviour by a former employee of Phantom Films, a production company which is now defunct. One of those who was critical of Katrina was a HuffPost journalist named Ankur Pathak, who tweeted, “Gentle reminder that Vikas Bahl – who according to a Mirror report is doing a film with Katrina and Bachchan next – sexually assaulted a young woman at a Bombay Velvet party in Goa. I hope Katrina thinks through this *verytroubling decision of hers,” (sic). He later updated his tweet and informed that Katrina had denied the report. He wrote, “UPDATE: heard back from Katrina Kaif, who said that the Mumbai Mirror report – of her doing a film titled ‘Deadly’ with Vikas Bahl – is untrue,” (sic). After Bharat, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi, starring opposite Akshay Kumar. The film was scheduled for release on March 27, but due to the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), it has been postponed indefinitely.