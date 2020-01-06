katie-price’s-son-junior-is-‘on-top-of-the-world’-as-he-misses-mum’s-thai-holiday-to-go-skiing-with-peter-andre

Katie Price’s son Junior need not fret he missed out on a tropical holiday with his mum and big brother – he’s ‘on top of the world’.

You only have to ask the 14-year-old lad himself, after he shared a joyous pic from atop a snowy peak after heading off on a skiing holiday with dad Peter Andre.

It was suggested last week My Crazy Life star Katie wanted to whisk her children away to Thailand but their dads were worried the kids might miss a few days of school.

After celebrating Christmas with her two eldest kids, Junior and 12-year-old Princes (she also has six-year Jett and five-year-old Bunny with ex Kieran Hayler) then took off to the French Alps with their dad and step-mum Emily MacDonagh for some high-octane holiday fun.

Taking to Instagram, Junior wanted it known just how much of a laugh he was having as he posed in his ski-gear in the snow.

As he held his hands out, he captioned the epic shot: ‘I’m on top of the world.’

Well, with those snow-capped peaks going on indefinitely behind you, we have to agree with you there.

While we would love to be sunning ourselves by the pool in Thailand like Katie was over the weekend, it seems Junior is loving his Euro trip.

It comes after Katie recently shut down trolls as she reunited with her children for belated Christmas celebrations on Boxing Day.

Pricey was every inch the proud mum as she treated Junior and Princess to a whole sleigh-load of presents after the youngsters spent Christmas with their dad Peter and his wife Emily.

Yes, those blessed children had two Christmases in two days.

When it came to Katie’s trip with only Harvey, source previously told The Sun: ‘Katie is desperate for a holiday and has given herself the first two weeks off work to go away and get a tan.

‘But Kieran and Pete weren’t keen on her taking the kids away on a long haul holiday. Katie is always a bit disorganised when it comes to booking return flights, especially if she’s talked a friend into paying for them.

‘I think the kids’ dads were worried they’d miss the first few days of term in January, which isn’t fair on them.’

They added: ‘It’s not like they’ve had a huge row, they’ve just asked Katie to consider going on holiday alone and leaving the children to prepare for their first day back.’





