katie-price-‘wants-to-spend-wedding-anniversary-with-kieran-hayler’-despite-splitting-two-years-ago

Katie Price has reportedly asked ex Kieran Hayler if they can spend their wedding anniversary together, despite the couple having split over two years ago.

The former glamour model, 41, married Kieran in the Bahamas seven years ago, and their anniversary would fall on Thursday, 16 January.

Katie, who has been in an on-off relationship with Kris Boyson since around May 2018, wanted to film the encounter for her reality show, My Crazy Life, according to The Sun.

Their source claimed: ‘Katie has told Kieran they should spend the day with the kids on 16 January, but he’s not sure.

‘Everyone thinks it’s weird for them to celebrate a wedding anniversary – yes, it’ll make good TV, but while they technically are married, they’ve both moved on! Things are very much over between them.’

Kieran has also moved on with new girlfriend Michelle Pentecost, though Michelle won’t be taking part in the filming as she has a restraining order against Katie.

Katie was ordered to pay £415 and was banned from contacting Michelle for five years in June 2019, after the pair had a row in a school playground.

Katie pleaded guilty to using threatening and abusive words during her appearance at Horsham Magistrates Court.

Despite splitting over two years ago, Katie also marked the anniversary in 2018 with a post on Instagram Stories for the occasion.

Katie has also reportedly been ‘dragging her feet’ with making their divorce official, with friends claiming that she is ‘too skint’ to pay the £300 needed to get an online divorce following her bankruptcy.

The mother-of-five was declared bankrupt towards the end of 2019 after failing to make the £12,000 a month payments she had agreed to as part of an IVA, and had her iconic pink Range Rover repossessed.

She was also put on a driving ban as well as being ordered to pay her ex, Alex Reid, £150,000 after reportedly showing a sex tape of him to a studio audience.

Metro.co.uk have reached out to Katie’s reps for comment.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Katie Price ‘begs ex-boyfriend Dane Bowers to join her at garage music festival’

MORE: Katie Price is still flying first class with Harvey despite £2million debt and bankruptcy





