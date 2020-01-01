katie-price-takes-son-harvey-to-thailand-and-shares-defiant-new-year’s-message

Katie Price has taken son Harvey on holiday to Thailand after her exes ‘banned’ her from taking the rest of her children with her.

Mum-of-five Katie was said to have seen children – Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, from her relationship with Peter Andre, and Jett, six, and Bunny, five, from her relationship with Kieran Hayler – only for one day during the festive period.

Read more: Katie Price ‘to give up booze, sex and junk food for New Year’s resolution’

Katie, who was declared bankrupt in 2019, shared a snap of palm trees and a gorgeous-looking swimming pool to her Instagram stories.

The vid was in stark contrast to what was a nightmare year for the model and broadcaster.

She captioned the video with a defiant New Year message: “New day, new start, new year, new beginnings, wait and see my new comeback independent women side!”

Katie was said to have wanted to take all of her children away with her to Thailand.

However, sources told The Sun newspaper that exes Peter and Kieran refused because they didn’t think that she would bring them home in time for the school restart.

She shared a cute image on Instagram on Boxing Day – featuring Junior and Princess – surrounded by presents,

She told fans that, “Anybody who co-parents, knows how hard it is when it’s not your turn to have them on Christmas Day, but we’ve more than made up for it.”

Instead, Katie has taken Harvey, 17, to the paradise country to kick-start her New Year and try to get some sun.

Read more: Katie Price pitches ‘DIY SOS’ style programme to TV channels to help save her ‘mucky mansion’

Elsewhere, Peter, 46, was pictured enjoying a skiing trip with his wife Emily, and four children – including Junior and Princess.

His Instastories showed he and his daughter getting ready for the slopes.

He also shared a video of Junior frolicking in the snow.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.