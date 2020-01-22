katie-price-struggles-to-be-away-from-son-harvey-as-he-spends-time-in-residential-care

Katie Price has opened up about struggling to be apart from son Harvey during the week, as he spends time in residential care.

The mum-of-five revealed last year that she would be placing the 17-year-old in a facility five days a week, as she was struggling to cope.

He suffers from blindness, autism and a condition called Prader-Willi syndrome, which affects his speech and movement.

And, speaking about the move, she admitted that she missed having her eldest child around.

Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women, 41, star shared a screenshot as they caught up over FaceTime.

‘Always hard being away from Harvey in the week when his at residential thank God for face time (sic),’ she wrote.

Katie – who is also mother to Junior and Princess, whom she has with ex-husband Peter Andre, as well as Jett and Bunny, with Kieran Hayler – opted to place Harvey in the residential school last year.

Speaking about the difficult decision, she revealed there was no other option for the teenager.

In a clip from her TV series, My Crazy Life, she told the camera: ‘I don’t want him to go, but the doctors, mum, everyone is saying that it’s the best thing for him.’

‘What they can offer Harvey what I can’t, is daily exercise, keep him on a healthy food plan, he can’t go into the cupboards and eat. He gets to socialise with his friends – it’s more freedom for him.

‘I have to think about it, I haven’t really got an option, he has to go.’

And Katie revealed how much Harvey is enjoying his new living arrangements.

‘You know what, he is loving it,’ she said. ‘Being autistic, Harvey has to have a strict routine and I think being in residential throughout the week is helping that and he is much more grounded.

‘Then he has his weekends with me and the kids. He loves it now.

‘He FaceTimes me five times a day on his iPad. He doesn’t stop!’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Lady Gaga fans realise she starred in The Sopranos when she was 15 and are having a meltdown: ‘I’m sorry, what?’

MORE: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston ‘just want the best for each other’ but they’re ‘just friends’





