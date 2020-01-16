katie-price-‘slips-up’-and-treats-herself-to-mcdonald’s-after-vowing-to-go-on-new-year’s-diet

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Katie Price has already broken her New Year’s diet after ‘slipping up’ and treating herself to a large order of McDonald’s.

The My Crazy Life star had vowed to cut out all the junk food and unhealthy living for a cleaner lifestyle in a bid to make sweeping changes in 2020.

But it seems Katie, 41, could only stomach two weeks of healthy eating before caving.

And honestly, there are no judgements because we’re right there with her.

Katie shared her large McDonald’s breakfast order with her Instagram followers, panning the camera over seven hash browns and two Sausage and Egg McMuffins.

‘It was a healthy start to the year but I’ve slipped up today,’ Katie admitted.

‘I’m dying just to have a bit of naughtiness in my life and that is my Maccy D’s.’

Aren’t we all.

She then blamed her friend Zoe who looked a little guilty sitting in the driver’s seat next to her.

However, Katie’s conscious kicked in and she later headed to a smoothie bar to indulge in some goodness.

‘Forget the McDonalds I had this morning, I’m back on the juice,’ she said confidently.

It comes after a source revealed the former Loose Women host was keen to ditch her past habits and stick to a healthy-eating and fitness plan.

The insider told The Sun: ‘Katie knows she let herself go a bit over the last year – especially over the summer when she was drinking and partying way too much.

‘For Katie this is the perfect time to detox and get herself back to her best.’

They added: ‘She had a really quiet and sensible Christmas and carried that on over New Year in Thailand.’

Katie recently returned from Thailand with son Harvey where they spent some quality time together after the Christmas period.





