katie-price-refuses-to-give-up-music-career-as-star-teases-new-single

Katie Price confirmed she is releasing a brand new single after sharing a video of her singing to fans.

The 41-year-old took to her Instagram Story to show her performing to a lucky audience but the star left us hanging by turning off the sound.

Come on, Katie, just a sneak peek, please?

The mum-of-five was seen jumping up and down energetically while the crowd attempted to record as much of the song as they could.

She captioned the video: ‘Loving my new single coming out soon written and produced by @rickliveofficial and @officialultra.’

What we want to know is whether ‘soon’ means next week or in six months.

Katie confirmed there was new music coming our way when she shared a video of her producer pal Rick Live at the airport on 17 January, telling her followers: ‘Yesssss reunited with this one @rickliveofficial ready for my new single which I’m performing on Sunday at @klubsummit.vt’

Ticketholders for the Klub Summit UK Garage Festival were able to hear it first hand when the former glamour model headed over to Val Thorens, France, to perform as a ‘special guest’.

There still isn’t much more details on the new track, but she has previously worked with Rick on her song Hurricane, which was released in July 2019.

Katie’s singing career has failed to set the world alight, but you’ve got to love a trier…

Her most successful releases to date are her cover of A Whole New World with ex-husband Peter Andre, which reached number 12, and their album of the same name which got to the number 20 spot.

Katie’s first solo single, 2010’s Free To Love Again, only made it to number 60 and 2017’s I Got U and 2019’s Hurricane failed to chart.

Maybe this year will be the year Katie reaches number one.

So does this mean we’re not going to get the Kerry Katona and Katie collab that was discussed?

The former Atomic Kitten singer did say she’d want to record a song with her.





