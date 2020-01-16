katie-price-promises-new-series-will-be-full-of-‘pricey-drama’-and-‘truth’-about-kris-split

She’s recently back from breaks in Vegas and Thailand and it seems model Katie Price has returned ready to make 2020 her best year yet.

The star – who recently had her Quest Red reality show My Crazy Life renewed for a six-figure sum – has grand plans for the new series.

But if we were her ex-fiancé Kris Boyson, we’d look away now, as it appears their break up is set to be a central storyline in the show.

Katie is set to spill the beans on her split from Kris (Credit: Splash News)

Katie will also detail her fight back from bankruptcy and attempt to rebuild her so-called mucky mansion.

The model said she’s happy to start working on the new series as you “can’t believe everything you read”, The Sun reported.

She said: “There is always so much about me written in the press but you can’t believe everything you read so I wanted to do another series of My Crazy Life with Quest Red to show what’s really going on.”

The show will also see Katie renovating her mucky mansion (Credit: Quest Red)

She added: “I am now fully single and focusing on myself whilst dealing with bankruptcy, my exes, my five amazing children and finally getting our home back to how it was.”

She promised: “It will all be in the show and as always, it’ll be full of Pricey drama and the down-to-earth truth!”

A Quest Red rep revealed: “This series we’re all rooting for Katie as she takes control post-bankruptcy – expect more challenges and heart-warming moments as she lets us into her crazy life.”

However, while Katie is currently single, that may not be the case for long if reports of the star wanting to sign up to appear on Celebs Go Dating are true.

She is said to want to meet a “rich bloke with no issues”.

Katie and Kris split just a day after she was made bankrupt back in November.

