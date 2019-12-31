katie-price-pitches-‘diy-sos’-style-programme-to-tv-channels-to-help-save-her-‘mucky-mansion’

Katie Price has often described how mucky her mansion is, but the 41-year-old mum-of-five has now found a way to restore it to its former glory.

Reports claim that Katie has ‘pitched an idea’ to a TV company to clean up her home.

And sources say that Katie, who was declared bankrupt in 2019, is confident that her idea will be snapped up.

The Mirror reports that Katie has called the project ‘Extreme Home Makoever meets DIY SOS’

The newspaper quotes a source as saying: “Katie’s really excited about the new project – she’s telling everyone that the cameras will follow the work on the house, ending with a big reveal.

She’s sick of the dust, the rubble, the mess and the exposed wires – but she can’t afford to pay anyone to fix it.

The source went onto say that Katie is hoping her idea will get snapped up by a TV channel, who will ‘cover the cost of builder, furniture and furnishings.’

Katie has reportedly told her children that they’ll be moving back in in the New Year and will have ‘new bedrooms’.

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

Earlier in September, Katie launched a surprise YouTube channel and promised to clear up the rumours and stories about her so-called ‘mucky mansion’.

Giving a tour of her Sussex mansion in her premiere video, she said that Keith Lemon’s Through the Keyhole of her house inspired her to remodel her swimming pool after he called it a “swamp”.

After she was declared bankrupt, she feared she would lose the mansion after she blew her £45million fortune and failed to keep up with payments on the £1.35million property.

