katie-price-looks-glum-as-she-tries-to-grab-a-tan-during-thai-getaway

Katie Price just wants to get a suntan in her bikini bottoms, sip some coconut water and enjoy her Thailand getaway in peace, ok?

Still, despite being in the midst of a tropical paradise, the star was snapped looking a little glum as she took to her sun-lounge side-of-pool on Friday.

Thinking about those freezing UK tempts, Katie?

After taking her 17-year-old son Harvey for a holiday, the former glamour model was surely keen to forget her recent troubles – including a driving ban and bankruptcy – as she whipped off her trousers for a sunbake.

The mother-of-five was seen reclining in the totally, definitely not-posed-for images (having previously admitted to staging photoshoots while on holiday) wearing a lacy camisole and black pants, with her hair tied up in a messy bun.

Even though she was in a much nicer climate and not needing to wrap up in a woolly coat, she looked far from ecstatic as she drank from a plastic bottle.

Perhaps she’s already got the holiday fomo in preparation for her return to Blighty?

It was suggested last week Katie wasn’t allowed to take her other children Bunny, five, and Jett, six, Princess, 12, and Junior, 14, away with her due to close timing of their return to school classes for 2020.

Showing off her villa last week, in what looked like actual paradise, Katie uploaded a video that spanned her hotel’s pool which was set among a backdrop of lush trees.

Evidently we can now see it’s where her latest sunbaking session was held…

‘New day, new start, new year, wait and see my comeback independent women side [sic],’ she wrote on Instagram.

‘Before it all begins I’ve come away with just me and my Harvey bear!’

With the suggestion the star is planning to detail the makeover of her so-called ‘mucky’ mansion, this year is looking a little more on the up compared to the star’s previous 12 months.

In November last year, Katie started cleaning up her luxury pad and revealed that she was making improvements, and now it looks like we might be getting a television programme that documents the transformation.

A close friend of Katie revealed ‘she’s really excited about the new project – she’s telling everyone that the cameras will follow the work on the house, ending with a big reveal.’

The insider continued: ‘Filming it as a TV show is perfect because she’s hoping the TV channel will cover the costs of the builder, plus she’ll get furniture and furnishings for free through the show with product placement and brand sponsorship.’

It comes after Katie was declared bankrupt on 26 November after failing to pay back her debts over an agreed 12-month period.

Not long after, she was back in court appealing her two-year driving ban, which was cut down to 18 months.

The mother of five was banned from the road for two years after she failed to attend a court hearing and was charged with withholding the name of the driver of her car after it was involved in a collision last November.

On top of this, she was given 12 points on her license, as well as a £440 fine, a £44 surcharge and ordered to pay £100 in costs.





