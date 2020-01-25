katie-price-jokes-she-‘needs-to-be-a-lesbian’-during-wild-make-up-class

Former glamour model Katie Price has kicked off her make-up tutorial nationwide tour by reportedly entertaining her pupils with some cheeky jokes.

The 41-year-old is said to have jested with those attending her class by suggesting she might ‘become a lesbian’ as men have disappointed her.

According to a source in The Sun, Katie asked the audience at The Shankly Hotel in Liverpool if she should stay single after her recent split from Kris Boyson.

Several audience members reportedly said “yes” – and one apparently urged her to consider dating women.

Read more: Katie Price hasn’t seen son Junior for four weeks

The source claims an attendee said: “I think you need to turn into a lesbian.”

Katie allegedly replied: “Oh my god. Any press watching that think I need to turn into a lesbian… maybe that is a good idea.

I need to be a lesbian, because men just [bleep] me about

“Maybe we have a secret. I need to be a lesbian, because men just [bleep] me about.”

The class is the first in a series of make-up tutorials in which attendees can watch Katie demonstrated different make-up looks and then have their photo with her at the end.

Read more: Katie Price ‘finding it hard’ being away from son Harvey

The reality star – once reckoned to be worth in excess of £45million – is flogging spots in her make-up classes for £80 a pop.

Each class is described on her official website as: “Join Katie Price for an evening filled with makeup! Katie Price will share her top makeup looks and explain how to recreate them alongside her makeup artist Zoe James on the evening using her favourite makeup products.

“Everyone will get a chance to meet Katie & take a photo with her and ask her questions during the masterclass. You will get a Goody bag worth £50 on the day.”

Katie was once worth an estimated £45 million (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

According to an additional report in The Sun, Katie was an hour late to her first class and the goody bags contained “three pairs of fake eyelashes, a pineapple lip balm and a cone of marshmallows”.

ED! has contacted Katie Price’s representatives for comment.

What do you think of Katie’s banter? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyUK.