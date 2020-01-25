katie-price-jokes-she-‘needs-to-be-a-lesbian’-after-rollercoaster-romances

Katie Price has joked that she needs a woman in her life because men ‘just fk me about’ during her makeup masterclass in Liverpool last night.

The 41-year-old reality TV star held the beauty session at Liverpool’s Shankly Hotel and chatted with the audience about her current relationship status following her split from footballer Kris Boyson.

According to reports, when she asked the crowd whether they thought she was single, they replied ‘yes’.

The Sun states one audience member then shouted: ‘I think you need to turn into a lesbian’, to which the mum-of-five joked: ‘Oh my god. Any press watching that think I need to turn into a lesbian… maybe that is a good idea.

‘Maybe we have a secret. I need to be a lesbian, because men just fk me about.’

It was recently reported that Katie wanted to spend her wedding anniversary with Kieran Hayler, despite the couple having split over two years ago.

The former glamour model married Kieran seven years ago in the Bahamas, and they share two children together, Jett, 6, and Bunny, 5.

It’s claimed Katie wanted to film the encounter for her reality show, My Crazy Life.

However Kieran’s girlfriend Michelle Pentecost would not be able to take part in the scenes – as she has a restraining order on the I’m A Celebrity star.

Katie was previously ordered to pay £415 and was banned from contacting her for five years in June 2019, after the pair had a row in a school playground.

The CBB star pleaded guilty to using threatening and abusive words during her appearance at Horsham Magistrates Court.

Despite splitting over two years ago, Katie also marked the anniversary in 2018 with a post on Instagram Stories for the occasion.





