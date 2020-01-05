katie-price-is-so-done-with-son-harvey-getting-into-her-bed-and-snoring:-‘it’s-so-annoying’

She’s been loving the bonding time with her son Harvey over the New Year, but Katie Price is so done with his snoring.

The former glamour model, who’s been enjoying a blissful getaway in Thailand with Harvey, has had it up to here with the 17-year-old getting into her bed and making a racket.

Sharing a clip of her sleeping offspring’s back, Katie took to her Instagram Stories to complain about the noise.

The 41-year-old told fans: ‘As much as I love Harvey and think it’s cute when he gets in my bed to be next to me… the bloody snoring is so annoying.’

Katie flew out to Thailand with her eldest son last week for some quality one-on-one time together.

It was reported last week Katie might have been banned from taking her other children, Bunny, five, and Jett, six, Princess, 12, and Junior, 14, away with her as their dads were worried the kids might miss a few days of school.

While Kieran Hayler had a low key NYE with Bunny and Jett, Peter Andre took Princess and Junior on a break to the French Alps instead.

Katie’s been documenting her and Harvey’s time at a luxury resort, and shared a clip of their pool in what looked like actual paradise.

She announced: ‘New day, new start, new year, wait and see my comeback independent women side [sic]. Before it all begins I’ve come away with just me and my Harvey bear!’

The woman formerly known as Jordan also captured Harvey chilling out in the pool and wrote: ‘Harvey so happy on this holiday with just his mummy.’

Katie and Harvey spent Christmas without her four other children, however the reality star did reunite with Junior and Princess on Boxing Day.





