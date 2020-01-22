katie-price-is-finding-it-‘hard’-being-away-from-son-harvey-as-he-moves-back-into-residential-care-home

After their idyllic trip to Thailand over the New Year, Katie Price has revealed that her eldest son Harvey has moved back into his residential care home.

The model mum of five told her followers the news on her Instagram Stories.

She shared a picture of herself FaceTiming a smiling Harvey.

Katie has revealed Harvey has headed back into residential care during the week (Credit: Splash News)

Harvey, 17, suffers from Prader-Willi Sydrome, a genetic disorder which can lead to behavioural problems and learning difficulties.

Sharing the screenshot, Katie revealed she was missing her first-born.

She said: “Always hard being away from Harvey in the week when he’s at residential.”

Katie added: “Thank God for FaceTime.”

View this post on Instagram mummy ❤️💚 A post shared by Harvey Price (@officialmrharveyprice) on Sep 8, 2019 at 2: 20am PDT

Harvey spends weekdays at the facility before heading home to spend the weekends with his mum and his younger siblings.

Last month, Katie shared a clip of Harvey pleading with his biological father, footballer Dwight Yorke, to get in touch and get to know his son.

In the video, Katie asked Harvey who he wanted to “write a message to on Instagram”.

The teenage replied: “Daddy Dwight. I love you Daddy Dwight, you look beautiful.”

Katie has recently returned from performing at a garage festival in the French Alps and has announced she is set to release her new single “soon”.

