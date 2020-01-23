katie-price-‘hasn’t-seen-son-junior-in-four-weeks’-due-to-work-schedule-and-holidays

Katie Price apparently hasn’t seen her son, Junior Andre, in four weeks due to her and Peter Andre’s busy work schedules.

The former glamour model, 41, last saw Junior on Boxing Day, according to reports by The Sun, before she flew to Thailand for a holiday with eldest son Harvey Price.

She has since headed to Las Vegas and Val Thorens, France, for work and a source told the paper: ‘Katie’s been so busy with work and holidays she hasn’t seen Junior, plus she has to fit in around Pete’s schedule too.’

Katie recently shared a video of her other kids, Princess Andre and Jett and Bunny Hayler in the back of her car singing Pump It Up, as well as a FaceTime call with Harvey, who lives in residential care throughout the week.

She told her followers: ‘On way home after weekend of filming so can’t wait to get in my big bed and cuddle up with my sleeping children.’

While Katie has been doing up her home, dubbed the ‘mucky mansion’, other sources claim Junior has preferred to stay at his dad’s, as well as Katie’s driving ban making it harder for him to get to school from her house.

They told The Mirror: ‘[Junior] was so embarrassed by the mess and preferred Peter’s cleaner house. He is like any teenage boy and embarrasses easily so he just didn’t visit the house.

‘He still saw his mum but wouldn’t stay overnight because he just couldn’t stand the mess. Junior also needed to get to school and Katie not driving meant it was more difficult to get around.’

Junior, Princess, Bunny and Jett split their time between Katie and their dads, Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler, and Katie also made the decision to put Harvey in residential care throughout the week.

She revealed that residential care can help him with his numerous medical conditions, explaining on her reality show My Crazy Life: ‘I don’t want him to go, but the doctors and my mum say it is the best thing for him.

‘What they can offer Harvey that I can’t, is daily exercise, a food plan, he can’t go into the cupboards and eat. He’ll socialise with his friends, it’s more freedom for him.

‘He is 16 and I guess I’m the selfish one because I want to keep him here with me all the time.’

Metro.co.uk has reached out to Katie’s reps for comment.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Katie Price refuses to give up music career as star teases new single

MORE: Katie Price struggles to be away from son Harvey as he spends time in residential care





