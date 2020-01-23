katie-price-hasn’t-seen-son-junior-for-four-weeks-because-she’s-been-‘so-busy-with-work-and-holidays’

We’re not even a month into 2020 and already this year model Katie Price has been away on holiday three times.

However, while she’s been having fun in Thailand, Las Vegas and working in the French Alps, all that jetsetting has taken its toll on her kids.

While Katie took Harvey to Thailand with her, 14-year-old son Junior had to stay at home to start back at school.

Katie isn’t said to have seen Junior for four weeks (Credit: Splash News)

As a result, Katie hasn’t seen her son with ex-husband Peter Andre since Boxing Day, it has been claimed.

A source told The Sun: “Katie’s been so busy with work and holidays she hasn’t seen Junior, plus she has to fit in around Pete’s schedule too.”

Katie’s been so busy with work and holidays she hasn’t seen Junior.

Following her return from the French Alps, where she performed at a garage music festival, Katie was reunited with kids Princess, Jett and Bunny.

She took to Instagram and revealed: “On way home after weekend of filming so can’t wait to get in my big bed and cuddle up with my sleeping children.”

However, Junior appeared to be absent from the cute family reunion.

It had previously been reported that he was too “embarrassed” to stay over at his mum’s so-called mucky mansion.

Junior was said to have refused to stay overnight at her West Sussex home because it was too “messy”.

This year, bankrupt Katie has vowed to turn her life around, get back on track and renovate the mansion.

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for a comment on this story.

