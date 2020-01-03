katie-price-‘hasn’t-seen-jett-and-bunny-for-two-weeks-and-hasn’t-given-them-their-christmas-presents-yet’

She’s currently sunning herself in Thailand with her eldest son Harvey.

However, it has now been claimed that, as a result of the trip, mum-of-five Katie Price hasn’t seen her youngest children for two weeks.

Katie had wanted to take Jett and Bunny away with her, but their dad Kieran Hayler reportedly vetoed the idea as he didn’t want them to miss the start of the school term.

Katie has headed off on holiday with her eldest child Harvey (Credit: Splash News)

The model spent Christmas Day with Harvey and Boxing Day with Princess and Junior, her children with Peter Andre.

Read more: Kerry Katona’s teenage daughter is plugging diet drinks

However, she is said to have jetted off before celebrating the festive season with Jett and Bunny, who spent Christmas with their dad.

It’s also been claimed that Katie is yet to give her youngest children their Christmas presents.

A source told The Sun that instead of seeing the kids after Christmas to give them their presents, she went on holiday instead.

Read more: Gemma Collins goes vegetarian as part of a “massive health kick”

“Katie was due to see Bunny and Jett after Christmas and give them their presents – but she went to Thailand instead,” they said.

Katie was due to see Bunny and Jett after Christmas and give them their presents – but she went to Thailand instead.

The source added: “I know a lot of her friends were quite surprised she decided to go away before celebrating Christmas with them. Now the kids will have to wait until she’s back in a week – and they’ve gone back to school.”

Taking to Instagram on Boxing Day, Katie shared a picture of herself with Princess and Junior and described how “hard” co-parenting was.

Princess and Junior are also enjoying a holiday – dad Pete took them skiing with his wife Emily and their kids Amelia and Theo.

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for a comment on this story.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.