katie-price-confirms-she’s-single-as-she-takes-to-the-stage-to-sing-to-diners-at-essex-restaurant

Katie Price has confirmed her on-off relationship with Kris Boyson is off once again, telling diners at an Essex restaurant that she was single.

The former glamour model, 41, took to the stage at Sheesh restaurant in Chigwell to belt out some songs to entertain the other guests, when she made the revelation.

She was seen telling the crowds: ‘I’m single! What the fk?!’ before launching back into singing to them, after speculation she and Kris were no longer together.

The mum of five, who has recently returned from her holiday to Thailand with son Harvey Price, ran through her repertoire of several songs, as revellers could be seen smiling and dancing by the stage.

The Pricey had earlier shared videos of her and her friends enjoying a meal at the restaurant, before she apparently got FOMO and leapt on the stage.

She also showed off her new darker locks, having dyed her light brown hair almost black, as she paired it with a black patterned skin-tight outfit.

Katie later shared a photo of her passport and boarding pass as she headed to France to perform at the Klub Summit UK Garage Festival in Val Thorens on Sunday.

She is billed as a ‘special guest’ for the performance, which will reportedly be filmed for her reality show, My Crazy Life.

It’s not the first time the model, who was recently declared bankrupt, has dabbled in singing, as she competed to represent the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005.

She and her ex-husband Peter Andre also released a joint covers album, A Whole New World in 2006, too.

A source told The Sun Katie reportedly wants to re-record A Whole New World with another of her exes, Dane Bowers.

They claimed: ‘Katie reckons she can have a huge hit with Dane – he’s got a great voice, so has she.

‘Her mate Rick Live has already agreed to produce it and reckons it’ll be an upbeat, dance version of A Whole New World.

‘She said she made it platinum with Pete, and it’ll be even bigger with Dane.’





