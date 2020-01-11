katie-price-‘begs-ex-boyfriend-dane-bowers-to-join-her-at-garage-music-festival’

In unexpected news, Katie Price has been added to the lineup for an upcoming UK Garage music festival – and she is said to want to get Dane Bowers involved too.

2020 is wild.

The former glamour model is on the billing for the Klub Summit UK Garage Festival in Val Thorens, France, which will see the likes of iconic UK garage musicians Sweet Female Attitude and So Solid Crew members Romeo and Lisa Maffia take to the stage.

Katie has managed to bag herself a spot on the lineup despite never releasing any garage music throughout her career, and is listed as a ‘special guest also performing on the night filming live for her reality show My Crazy Life’.

Now the 41-year-old is said to want Dane, who she previously dated between 1998 and 2000, to join her for the festival.

‘Katie can’t wait to attend the festival and has been messaging her management team to find out if they can also get Dane to take part,’ a source stated.

‘She’d love to get on stage with him, she thinks they’d go down a storm.’

They added to The Sun: ‘Everyone knows Katie has never really got over Dane. She was in love with him and has always remained good friends with him. Now she hopes he will help her out.’

Katie had previously declared her love for the former Another Level singer when she saw him perform, in scenes that aired her in her reality show My Crazy Life last year.

‘You can dance. When you were fat, you could dance. You were fat back in the day. And I loved you like that. And you broke my heart,’ she told Dane after congratulating on his performance.

‘I loved him so much, he was the love of my life then,’ she added.

Although that did not stop her from claiming that her former beau had a small penis during a nightclub appearance last May, before adding that ‘it doesn’t matter about the size’.

‘You know the programme Naked Attraction? Even they would turn him down for the state of that,’ she told the audience as she took to the stage at London nightclub G-A-Y.

‘I am joking, I was with Dane Bowers… you know, it doesn’t matter about the size. It’s the feeling. It’s the feeling.’

In the meantime Katie is currently single, following the end of her on-and-off again relationship with Kris Boyson, which came to ahead in 2019.

Metro.co.uk has contacted a rep for Katie for comment.





