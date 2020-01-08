katie-price-and-son-harvey-fly-first-class-despite-bankruptcy

She was declared bankrupt towards the end of last year, but that didn’t stop Katie Price from enjoying a lavish New Year holiday with her son Harvey.

Nor did her money worries stop the model from splashing the cash and flying back from her far-flung getaway first class.

Katie shared a picture to her Instagram Stories of Harvey sitting in the premium cabin on the flight home.

Katie flew home from her Thai break in the first class cabin (Credit: Splash News)

He was seen smiling as he relaxed in the roomy, super-expensive seat.

She captioned the shot: “My Harvey bear.”

The pair had jetted off to Thailand for an idyllic New Year break, with Katie sharing details of their trip with her social media followers.

This is the perfect time to detox and get herself back to her best.

They spent their days by the pool soaking up the sun, with Katie also enjoying relaxing treatments in the spa.

After a “quiet and sensible” Christmas, the mum of five is said to be embarking on a New Year health kick.

She is said to want to drop a dress size and get her life back on track and she’s starting that off by taking part in dry January.

According to The Sun, her 2020 health kick is driven by her desire to turn her life around this year.

A source said: “Katie knows she let herself go a bit over the last year – especially over the summer when she was drinking and partying way too much. For Katie this is the perfect time to detox and get herself back to her best.”

Katie has started a New Year health kick in a bid to get back to her best (Credit: Splash News)

They added: “Now she wants to keep it going through January by not drinking and eating really healthily.”

However, no doubt first on her list once she’s back in Blighty is a belated Christmas celebration with her youngest kids Jett and Bunny.

It’s been reported that Katie hasn’t seen them for two weeks and is yet to give them their Christmas presents.

