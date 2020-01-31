Katie Hopkins tricked into accepting fake 'C**T' award by YouTube prankster Josh Pieters

The latest headlines in your inbox

Katie Hopkins appears to have been tricked into picking up a fake “C**T” award by YouTube prankster Josh Pieters.

The former Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother star flew to Prague to accept the “completely fake” award on Monday, Pieters said.

The YouTube star, who has 1.21 million followers on the platform, uploaded footage of the ceremony online on Thursday.

In it he was filmed handing Hopkins a trophy as they both smiled to the camera.

Katie Hopkins collecting the fake award (YouTube/ Josh Pieters)



Behind them a projector showed the words “Campaign to Unify the Nation Trophy”, with capital letters spelling out the C-word.

Pieters shared footage of the fake award ceremony to his channel on the same day Hopkins’s Twitter account was suspended.

Before posting the footage, he wrote: “Now that Katie Hopkins can’t read Twitter, I can tell you that on Monday I made her fly to Prague to pick up a completely fake award.”

In the video, Pieters shared a number of controversial tweets Hopkins has posted over the years, as well as clips of her airing her opinions.

Katie Hopkins’s Twitter account has been suspended (Getty Images)



As Hopkins gets up to collect the award, the projection on the screen behind her changes to reveal the word “C**T”.

Standing in front of the trophy, she said: “It’s strange to hear nice things being said about yourself.”

Hopkins then launches into a string of controversial remarks about Muslims and epileptics.

To pull off the prank, Pieters said he set up a fake website for the “The Cape Town Collective For Freedom of Speech”.

He then contacted Hopkins and invited to her to attend the ceremony in Prague and collect the fake award.

Pieters said Hopkins was “delighted” to accept the trophy.

The Standard has approached a representative of Hopkins for comment on the prank.

Hopkins has been temporarily locked out of her Twitter account as anti-hate campaigners called for her to be removed from the site.

Her account has was disabled for violating the site’s hateful conduct policy.

Although the account is still in existence, all of her tweets have been deleted, apart from one retweet in which she was accused of inciting racial hatred towards rapper Stormzy.