Kathy Griffin Reveals Her Mother Maggie Has Died At Age 99 – ‘I Am Gutted’

Comedian Kathy Griffin has revealed on social media that her mother, Maggie Griffin, has passed away. Maggie died on Tuesday, March 17, at the age of 99.

“My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away today. I am gutted. She was my best friend. She was my family. You knew her. She appreciated you guys so much. I’m shaking,” wrote Griffin in a post that she shared on both Instagram and Twitter.

Also in the post, Kathy shared a pic of herself with her mom that featured the duo sitting by a pool with Maggie hoisting a glass of wine. Kathy went on to say that she won’t ever be prepared for the loss of her mother and her point of view. She explained that her mom was “so unique” and they “just GOT each other.”

Kathy added that she was happy her fans got to be a part of her mom’s life because they loved her. She also said that Maggie knew it, Kathy knows it, and her mom is “irreplaceable.” The post ended with Kathy telling her fans that she wasn’t doing well with this, and it feels like the true end of an era.

“Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St Patrick’s Day. I love you guys. KG,” wrote the 59-year-old comedian, in reference to the red-head’s Irish heritage.

Maggie Griffin was a beloved part of her daughter’s Bravo reality show Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, which ran from 2005 to 2010. She was always drinking wine on the show, and stories about Maggie were often part of Kathy’s stand-up routines.

After Kathy posted the news, the condolences started pouring in. Chrissy Teigen, Sharon Stone, Aisha Tyler, Selma Blair, Maria Shriver, Aubrey Plaza, and Kris Jenner have all posted messages of sympathy. Jenner’s daughter Kim and her son-in-law Kanye West were once neighbors of the Griffins.

“God Bless precious Maggie and may she Rest In Peace … love you Kathy,” Jenner commented, with Plaza adding, “I love you Kath. Your mom is a legend. ❤️.

According to The New York Post, Kathy told her fans in January 2019 that her mother had “rapidly fallen into the throes of dementia.” She added that her mom was “so sharp” and always kept her on her toes.

“Her mind was so naturally quick, funny, and smart. No one could get anything past her. Watching that slip away so fast has been devastating,” said Kathy Griffin.

Maggie Griffin was preceded in death by her husband John Griffin, who died in 2007 at the age of 90.



