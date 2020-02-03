katherine-parkinson-to-star-in-a-new-play-about-a-woman-who-loses-her-shoe-at-the-royal-court

Going Out in London Discover

Katherine Parkinson is set to star in the world premiere of new play Shoe Lady at the Royal Court Theatre.

She will star alongside Kayla Meikle in EV Crowe’s expressionistic play about a woman who has lost a shoe, directed by the theatre’s artistic director Vicky Featherstone.

Speaking last year as she announced the new season, Featherstone described the play as being “about how close we all are to the edge”.

Parkinson, well known for The IT Crowd and Humans, was last seen on the London stage in the National Theatre’s Home, I’m Darling at the West End after which her debut play Sitting premiered at the Arcola Theatre. Meikle was most recently seen in debbie tucker green’s ear for eye at the Royal Court.

Crowe has previously had a number of plays staged at the theatre, including The Sewing Group, Hero and Kin, which was nominated for the Most Promising Playwright award at the 2010 Evening Standard Theatre Awards. She is a graduate of the Royal Court Young Writers Programme.

Shoe Lady will have set design by Chloe Lamford, lighting by Natasha Chivers, composition by Matthew Herbert, sound by Tony Gayle and movement by Sasha Milavic Davies.

Shoe Lady will run from March 4-21 in the the Royal Court’s Jerwood Theatre Downstairs, royalcourttheatre.com

